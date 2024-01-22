Protesters gather outside Knesset, call for fresh election

New Delhi, Jan 22 Israeli protesters on Monday gather outside the Knesset demanding fresh elections, media reports said.

Israeli media reports said that the protesters were calling the coalition parties in power as traitors who have given up on the hostages.

“Outgoing Labor party chairwoman Merav Michaeli came out to demonstrate along with the anti-Netanyahu protesters in order to move this government,” the media reports said.

There has been a growing anger among the Israelis over the delay on part of the Netanyahu government to get the hostages released from the Hamas captivity.

At least, over 100 Israelis are still in Hamas captivity while diplomatic efforts are on in Doha to get the hostages released.

Earlier, a one week ceasefire from November 24 to December 1, last year, was observed between Hamas and Israel in which prisoners were exchanged by both sides.

On October 7, last year, Hamas attacked the southern parts of Israel killing at least 1200 people and taking over 200 people as hostages. Hamas also released 105 Israeli hostages during the one week truce between the conflicting parties.

Israel has killed nearly 25,105 Palestinians since October 7 while injuring 62,681-- mostly infants and women.

