Protesters storm streets in Karachi against killing of journalists in Gaza

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 : Over a month since the Israel-Hamas war broke out hundreds of journalists stormed the streets of Karachi to express solidarity with the civilians killed in Gaza, including journalists.

The solidarity march was held on Wednesday.

Since the start of the conflict on October 7, there have been over 10,500 Palestinians dead in Gaza and the West Bank and 1,400 in Israel. Among the Palestinian casualties are at least 40 journalists, ARY News reported.

Nine journalists have been taken into custody, three are reported missing, and eight journalists have been injured, according to a report released today by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

"The Israel-Gaza war has become the deadliest four-week period for journalists covering conflict since CPJ began documenting journalist fatalities in 1992," the report added.

Pakistan, which has no diplomatic ties with Israel, has continuously demanded that the Palestinian people be given their own sovereign country, based on the pre-1967 boundaries and with Jerusalem as its capital, according to ARY News.

The demonstrators, notably were also carrying banners and placards engraved with slogans such as "Stop targeting journalists."

