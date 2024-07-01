Protests against tax hike, inflated electricity bills erupt across Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 : Protests have erupted across Pakistan, prompted by inflated electricity bills and hike in taxes with traders demanding withdrawal of the average tariff hike, Pakistan-based ARY News reported on Monday.

The boiling frustration over inflated electricity bills and the recent hike in taxes exploded into a countrywide protest with traders leading from the forefront. Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also joined the protests.

The traders' community, led by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), staged protests in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Tando Allah Yar, Tulamba, Kasoor, Mailsi, Depalpur, Peshawar, Daska, Hasilpur, Liaquatpur, Haveli Lakha, Bahawalnagar, Aabpara Chowk, demanding the government to withdraw the increase in electricity tariffs and taxes.

The Chamber of Small Traders in Multan organised a protest against the hike in electricity bills and taxes. Traders in Sukkur staged a rally and marched from the Sarafa Bazaar to the Ghanta Ghar Chowk, demanding the government to reduce electricity tariffs and withdraw the increase in taxes.

Residents of Tando Allah Yar staged a protest and blocked roads while chanting slogans against the government.

The All-Pakistan Traders Association (APTA) had warned the federal government to abolish additional taxes by June 30 or face further actions.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and threatened to expand their protest if their demands were not met.

Ajmal Baloch, President of the All-Pakistan Traders Association, alongside other traders, made this announcement during a joint press conference in Islamabad. He said that the government has committed an injustice regarding electricity bills.

The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) head Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday announced a protest in Islamabad on July 12 against "high taxes and exorbitant electricity tariff". Rehman said that the JI could not see the people under such a circus.

The JI announced its Haq Do Awam Ko (give rights to the masses) movement in a post on X, adding that Rehman would lead the rally.

