Protests continue at Baloch Medical college, BYC raises forced disappearances

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], December 1 : Protests continued Saturday at the Bolan Medical College. The agitating students are demanding the reopening of their institution and its hostels, along with the release of detained students, the Balochistan Post reported.

The sit-in, held outside the main gate of BMC, has drawn significant participation. Protesters accused the BMC administration and law enforcement officials of facilitating what they called the "illegal occupation" of hostels by security forces, which they say has disrupted academic activities.

"The closure of hostels and classes violates our fundamental right to education and jeopardizes our future," a protesting student said.

Students also criticized recent police actions, alleging that raids on hostels resulted in arrests, injuries, and some students being rendered unconscious. They claimed these actions are part of a deliberate effort to marginalize Baloch youth and deprive them of educational opportunities.

In a post on X, Sadia Kareem an MBBS student said, "Today marks our 4th day of protest outside Bolan Medical College, where we are demanding the immediate restoration of our college and hostels. Unfortunately, the administration has yet to take any concrete steps to address our concerns"

The demonstrators further accused the authorities of attempting to create divisions between Baloch and Pashtun students and raised concerns about the use of educational institutions for military purposes.

Authorities have not commented on the protests or addressed the allegations raised by the students.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Yakhjeti Committee once again raised the issue of alleged illegal disappearance of Baloch people.

"The enforced disappearances of Baloch individuals are escalating daily. The Baloch nation is facing the worst forms of oppression. With every passing day, disturbing reports of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances emerge. Hundreds of innocent individuals and their families are being subjected to the cruel practice of enforced disappearances, and in many cases, these victims are executed. The genocide of the Baloch people is intensifying, yet human rights organizations and the media have adopted a criminal silence, as lives of Baloch do not matter to anyone. It is evident that whether we live or die makes no difference to the world. State violence has reached its peak," the BYC said in its post on X.

"The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) expresses grave concern that despite our peaceful efforts, the genocide we resist is intensifying rapidly. We will never, and cannot, remain indifferent while our people endure such brutality. BYC will continue to strengthen and expand the resistance movement against the ongoing Baloch genocide," it added,

