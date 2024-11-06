Protests erupt in PoGB over Finance Act 2023, subsidy issue

Yaseen, [PoGB], November 6, : The Awami Action Committee (AAC) staged a significant protest today in Yaseen Valley, located in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), to voice strong opposition to the Finance Act 2023 and the administrative decision to reduce the wheat quota allocated to the region.

The protest came in the backdrop of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to PoGB, during which one of the protesters raised a direct question to Pakistan: "Why is the government visiting here now? When we raised issues related to justice and wheat subsidies, no one came to our aid. All the members of the GB assembly are loyal to Pakistan, yet they continue to use our resources to appease others and make decisions for our people."

A large crowd, comprising local leaders, activists, and citizens, gathered in the town center, holding banners and chanting slogans demanding the immediate reversal of both policies. Protesters argued that the Finance Act 2023, with its increased taxes and additional financial burdens, was severely affecting the livelihoods of ordinary people, particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas.

Another protester spoke out against what he called a careless administration, which, with the help of the puppet government, has made life unbearable for the region's residents. "We are protesting today against these policies, which have made our lives increasingly difficult. We urge the government to remove these oppressive acts," he said.

The protest also highlighted the issue of the wheat subsidy, with demonstrators emphasising that despite following administrative procedures, the region's farmers are struggling due to reduced wheat allocations. Many of the protesters, who were farmers and labourers, called for urgent reforms in both agricultural policies and fiscal measures.

They also demanded immediate talks with the government to address growing concerns over food security and worsening economic hardship.

In response to the lack of action, the AAC announced that similar protests would be staged across other parts of the region unless the government takes their concerns seriously and engages in meaningful dialogue.

