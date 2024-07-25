Protests erupt in Washington as Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses US Congress

Washington, DC [US], July 25 : As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began speaking to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, more than 5,000 protesters massed on the streets near Capitol Hill, waving Palestinian flags and chanting for United States to stop arming Israel.

During his address, the Israeli Prime Minister also urged the American leaders to provide bipartisan support to the war-ridden country, amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Some groups of demonstrators attempted to barricade Netanyahu's potential routes to the Capitol, with one group handing out an effigy of the prime minister in handcuffs and the other group even burning the American flag.

During his address to Congress, Netanyahu called out Iran for funding and promoting anti-Israel protests in America. Netanyahu went on to call protesters "Iran useful idiots."

"Our enemies are your enemies. Our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory," Netanyahu strongly emphasised the strategic role of Israel in countering Iran.

Netanyahu did not mention a ceasefire by name or discuss the status of the deal that Israel and Hamas have been negotiating for weeks, something the Biden administration desperately wants to get done.

However, he did say that the war could end if Hamas surrendered its arms and returned hostages.

During his remarks, the Israeli prime minister called the Hamas terror attack on October "a day that will forever live in infamy, comparing it to the attacks on Pearl Harbour and 911."

The Israeli PM praised US President Joe Biden for his efforts to free hostages held by Hamas.

"I think Biden and I have known each other for 40 years," Netanyahu said, adding, "I want to thank him for half a century of friendship with Israel."

Moreover, Biden and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet at the White House on Thursday.

Netanyahu did not shy away from praising former US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump for his support of Israel. Netanyahu also said he was happy that the former president emerged safe and sound from the shooting in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, more than 30 members of Congress did not attend Netanyahu's address, in protest of the Israeli Prime Minister's approach to the Israel-Hamas war.

Elon Musk attended the Netanyahu address in Washington as one of the Israeli Prime Minister's special guests.

