Protests escalate in Balochistan amid rising concerns over enforced disappearances

Quetta [Pakistan], July 17 : Enforced disappearances remain a major concern in Balochistan, sparking ongoing protests over the abductions of political activists, students, and journalists.

A sit-in of victim families has continued against enforced disappearances for the last three days in front of the Kech DC office, demanding the safe release of their loved ones, but the district administration has failed to secure their release.

The protesters blamed security agencies and state-backed armed groups for the abductions.

A young man identified as Siraj Ahmed, son of Shafee Muhammad and a resident of Nodaz, has reportedly been abducted by a state-backed armed group, reported The Balochistan Post.

He was forcibly taken a few days ago while having lunch at a hotel. Witnesses claimed that the armed men tied his hands and feet before taking him away in a vehicle, The Balochistan Post reported.

Moreover, the kidnappers are believed to be members of a government-backed armed group locally known as the 'Death Squad.'

These groups are reportedly active in various parts of Balochistan and are accused of numerous criminal activities, including kidnappings for ransom, enforced disappearances, extortion, and targeted assassinations of political activists.

Political and human rights activists alleged that these 'death squads' are supported by the Pakistani army and secret agencies as part of efforts to counter the ongoing independence movement in Balochistan.

In a post on X, the International Voice for Baloch Missing Persons informed about the disappearance of three more Baloch from Kharan.

It said, "The occupying Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies, while carrying out a search operation in Kharan yesterday, forcibly disappeared three persons from the Kharan Kabadani neighbourhood and transferred them to an unknown location."

The forcibly disappeared persons have been identified as Hafeezullah, son of Fazl Muhammad Chanal, Manzoor Ahmed, son of Abbas Yelanzai, and Ziaullah, son of Fazl Muhammad Chenal. It informed that Manzoor Ahmed and Ziaullah were later released, while Hafeezullah is still missing.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) will organise the Baloch Raaji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering) in Gwadar on July 28 in response to the Baloch genocide.

The committee runs a hashtag on the social media platform X called #MarchAgainstBalochGenocide and has appealed to the people to unite in the face of evil and send a clear message by joining the Baloch Raaji Muchi.

