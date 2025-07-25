Proud moment: Indian diaspora in Maldives expresses excitement ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Male, July 25 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a state visit to the Maldives starting Friday, members of the Indian diaspora in the island nation have expressed overwhelming joy and pride ahead of his arrival.

The visit, taking place at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, coincides with the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives diplomatic relations.

“We are very happy about his arrival. I came here in Maldives two years ago – the situation was not the same. The way they admire India here today is so great,” said a member of the Indian community in Male.

Another member remarked on PM Modi’s global diplomatic outreach, saying, “The way PM Modi is visiting different nations and making India famous and proud on the global stage is a proud thing.”

For many Indians living in the Maldives, the visit is not only symbolic but also personal. “It is a matter of great pride that PM Modi is coming. I am part of the management team where the meeting will take place. Hope to meet him – definitely going to see him,” shared one excited individual.

“Our PM coming to the Maldives is very exciting. Preparations are at their peak to welcome him, and people here are very happy with his visit, especially the Indian community,” added another.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will serve as the Guest of Honour at the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations. The visit also aims to reinforce bilateral ties and showcase India’s commitment to its “Neighbourhood First” policy.

Before departing for the Maldives, PM Modi concluded a “landmark” visit to the United Kingdom, where he signed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and engaged in high-level talks to strengthen economic and trade ties.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on social media: “A landmark visit to UK concludes, elevating the India-Great Britain trade and economic ties to new heights. PM @narendramodi emplanes for the second leg of his tour – Maldives.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor