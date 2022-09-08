PSU general insurers recommend 12% wage hike, unions dissatisfied

By IANS | Published: September 8, 2022 04:36 PM 2022-09-08T16:36:03+5:30 2022-09-08T16:50:20+5:30

Chennai, Sep 8 The employee unions in the government owned general insurance and reinsurance companies will be chalking ...

PSU general insurers recommend 12% wage hike, unions dissatisfied | PSU general insurers recommend 12% wage hike, unions dissatisfied

PSU general insurers recommend 12% wage hike, unions dissatisfied

Next

Chennai, Sep 8 The employee unions in the government owned general insurance and reinsurance companies will be chalking out their next course of action as the government and the management has decided to offer a 12 per cent wage hike, said a union official.

"The General Insurers'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app