PSU general insurers recommend 12% wage hike, unions dissatisfied
By IANS | Published: September 8, 2022 04:36 PM 2022-09-08T16:36:03+5:30 2022-09-08T16:50:20+5:30
Chennai, Sep 8 The employee unions in the government owned general insurance and reinsurance companies will be chalking ...
Chennai, Sep 8 The employee unions in the government owned general insurance and reinsurance companies will be chalking out their next course of action as the government and the management has decided to offer a 12 per cent wage hike, said a union official.
"The General Insurers'
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app