PTC India Financial Services MD did not allow CFO to join, although Board appointed him
By IANS | Published: January 20, 2022 01:18 PM2022-01-20T13:18:03+5:302022-01-20T13:35:38+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 20 The three independent directors of PTC India Financial Services who resigned on Wednesday have ...
New Delhi, Jan 20 The three independent directors of PTC India Financial Services who resigned on Wednesday have said in their letter that the current Managing Director and CEO of PFS, Pawan Singh did not allow Ratnesh to join the company as Director
