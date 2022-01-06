PTI govt returned favour to donor by awarding luxury hotel contract

New Delhi, Jan 6 The incumbent ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received funding from an individual who owns an offshore company Dreshak Security Solutions Inc, The News reported.

The security firm claims it has provided around 15,000 specialised non-combat security personnel to the American forces in the Iraq war.

The PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa returned the ‘favour' to its donor by awarding a multi-million dollars contract to build a luxury hotel in scenic and tourist destination Nathiagali in October 2021, the report said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) scrutiny committee report reveals that Mumtaz Ahmed Muslim is one of the party donors who gifted $24,979 to the PTI.

Mumtaz Muslim is the president and owner of hotel chain and also owns Dreshak Security Solutions that provides security services in war zones. Mumtaz is not just a party donor but he also has close ties with PTI leadership.

On April 15, 2018, he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Banigala residence.

After this meeting, Khan decided to appoint him his special adviser. On April 26, 2018, the PTI chief signed a notification to appoint Mumtaz Muslim as a special adviser to the chairman on special projects on April 26, 2018. Mumtaz's name also appeared in the media as a PTI leader when the FIA released a list of Pakistanis who own properties in the UAE.

Recently, the PTI social networking website posted a tweet about signing an agreement between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and his hotel chain for setting up a luxury hotel in scenic Nathiagali.

Interestingly, before the agreement was signed Mumtaz Muslim held a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, on September 16, 2021. Almost a month later, the provincial government awarded the contract to Mumtaz Muslim and signed the agreement with his company on October 20, 2021.

