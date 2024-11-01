PTI to hold protests across the country to ensure Imran Khan's release

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 1 : Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) leader, Asad Qaiser announced plans to launch protests and rallies across the country to secure the release of Imran Khan and oppose the incumbent regime, according to the Express Tribune.

Asad Qaiser made the announcement on Thursday, that they plan to launch protests and rallies across Pakistan after uniting political parties at the national and provincial levels, as per Express Tribune.

Earlier in the day, six PTI leaders were denied permission to meet with Imran Khan, as prison authorities reportedly demanded a written undertaking that no political discussions would take place during the meeting. They further claimed that the party founder was being denied basic human rights and facilities, Express Tribune reported.

On October 4, the Pakistan Punjab government had placed a ban on prisoner visits, citing security concerns ahead of the SCO summit in the federal capital, which hosted top government officials from several regional states on October 15 and 16. Following resistance from PTI's legal team, the government removed restrictions on October 26.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail alongside other party leaders, Qaiser criticized the current government, calling it "fascist", and saying, "they falsely present themselves as proponents of democracy". "What else would elected representatives discuss with their leader if not political matters?" Qaiser asked.

He accused the Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of running the province with authoritarian tactics, adding that PTI leaders were being deprived of their democratic rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Opposition Leader in the Senate and PTI leader Shibli Faraz criticized Adiala Jail authorities for denying party leaders a meeting with Imran despite a court order granting permission after six weeks.

"Everyone has seen the treatment the PTI founder has endured over the past three weeks. The intent was to break his spirit, but with faith and resolve, he remains unbroken," he said.

"Commenting on the situation, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly of Pakistan, Omar Ayub stated that the "establishment and Form 47 government" should also provide an undertaking to refrain from interfering in political matters.

PTI leader Zartaj Gul accused the government of "shameless conduct", warning that it would be held accountable for its actions. She appealed to human rights organizations to visit the jail and assess the situation, Express Tribune noted.

Zartaj noted that they had come to meet Imran after the restrictions on visits were lifted. "The leadership of a political party was told to give in writing that they would not hold political dialogue with their leader."

Separately, during a news conference in Lahore, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja announced nationwide protests against the recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment, which focuses on judicial reforms and was strongly opposed by the former ruling party during its passage in parliament earlier this month.

Pakistan is seeing a great turmoil as the country continues to reel under severe economic stress, is seeing extrajudicial killings and the imprisonment of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan which has drawn criticism from various quarters of the society.

