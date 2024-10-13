PTM activist demands accountability from Pak govt amid army's atrocities on Pashtuns

Paris [France], October 13 : Fazal ur Rehman Afridi, a member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), has raised urgent concerns regarding the Pakistan Army's actions against the Pashtun community, emphasizing the dire need for caution in providing financial assistance to Pakistan.

Afridi highlighted that a significant portion of the country's budget is consumed by its large military, which, he asserts, is responsible for the deaths of countless Baloch and Pashtun individuals. "That money is used to kill the Baloch and Pashtun people," Afridi stated, calling for increased scrutiny of international financial support.

The PTM has focused on the escalating violence against Pashtuns over the last six years. Afridi said during the recent Pashtun Jirga in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen, presented disturbing footage of the atrocities faced by the community. "The Pashtun people are known for their bravery, but witnessing these events is heartbreaking," Afridi reflected on the emotional impact of the presentations.

Manzoor Pashteen shared tragic stories, including that of a young girl who lost her arms to a bomb disguised as a toy. Reports indicate that over 80,000 Pashtuns have been killed due to the actions of the Pakistan Army, including bombings and executions. Afridi also noted a confirmed list of 6,700 missing people, suggesting that the actual number is much likely higher due to accessibility issues in certain regions. He added that over 3,00,000 houses have been demolished, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Waziristan, with no compensation provided to the victims.

The Jirga, which began on October 11, features dedicated tents for each district, culminating in a central tent where screens displayed the violence committed against Pashtuns. This gathering is especially significant as it aims to unite the Pashtun community and address longstanding grievances against political parties that have historically failed to deliver on their promises.

Despite facing multiple assassination attempts and threats from the Pakistani military, Manzoor Pashteen remains resolute in leading the PTM. Afridi said that Manzoor publicly stated, "The value of a passport means nothing in the face of oppression."

The Jirga attracted thousands of attendees, showcasing the significant participation of young Pashtuns in advocacy efforts. The PTM has organized global protests and conferences to raise awareness about the ongoing violence against their communities, challenging narratives that portray Pashtuns as violent.

Afridi remarked, "If we decide against terrorism and the presence of the Pakistani military in our areas, we could significantly shift the dynamics."

He also called attention to the exploitation of local resources by Pakistan and foreign countries, which often fails to benefit the communities most affected. Afridi addressed the attempts by Pakistan to divide the Baloch and Pashtun communities, emphasizing that these efforts have not succeeded. "Both the Pashtun and Baloch people are aware of their respective identities and have established close collaboration," he stated.

Afridi also urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries to hold Pakistan accountable, which he described as unviable for the international community. He also called for the International Monetary Fund to scrutinize how funds are utilized by the Pakistan Army, asserting that such financial support should not contribute to terrorism.

"They should engage with Pakistan to encourage it to come to its senses and provide the basic fundamental rights to the Baloch and Pashtun people, including sovereignty over their land," he concluded.

He also discussed the current conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the military's atrocities, stating, "We do not want a proxy war on our land. We want the Pakistani army, which is sponsoring terrorism in our region and is the reason for terrorism in our area, to leave. I believe it will be very difficult for the state of Pakistan to maintain its army in our Pashtun land."

Afridi added that more than 10,000 hectares of land have been illegally captured by the Pakistani army in their areas. This is why the Pashtuns are completely opposed to the Pakistan army; they believe that the army is the cause of terrorism in their region and its sponsor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor