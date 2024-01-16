"Putin embodies war": Zelenskyy urges Western unity in Davos to counter Russia

Davos [Switzerland], January 16 : Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to unite and amp up support for his embattled country, amid the military conflict with Russia, during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of embodying war, President Zelenskyy highlighted the 'dire' situation in Ukraine, including mass deportations, citizens' displacement and the gnawing fear that the conflict may persist indefinitely.

"Mass deportations, citizens, villages razed to the ground and the terrifying feeling that the war may never end. In fact, Putin embodies war. We all know that he is the sole reason why various wars and conflicts persist. He will not change," Zelenskyy said in Davos.

In a direct address to Western leaders, Zelenskyy urged them to be proactive in bringing about "just and stable peace".

"The war will end with a just and stable peace and I want you to be part of this peace starting right now to bring the peace closer. And we need you in Ukraine to build, reconstruct and restore our lives," he added.

He called for their involvement in the reconstruction and restoration of Ukrainian lives, emphasising the potential for success and collaboration in the effort.

Zelenskyy also underlined the urgent need for increased Western support, saying that concerns about escalation had cost Kyiv valuable time in its struggle against Russia. He claimed that Putin, whom he labelled a 'predator', would persist in invading Ukraine even if fighting momentarily ceased.

"After 2014, there were attempts to freeze the war in Donbas. There were very influential guarantors: the chancellor of Germany and the president of France. But Putin is a predator who is not satisfied with frozen products," the Ukrainian President said.

He also recounted past attempts to freeze the conflict in Donbas, involving influential guarantors such as the Chancellor of Germany and the President of France. However, he claimed that Putin was unsatisfied with 'frozen solutions', as he stressed the need for active Western involvement in the conflict.

Zelenskyy stressed Ukraine's imperative to achieve air superiority over Russia in the ongoing war. He called for international support, acknowledging its significance in boosting investment, supporting the economy, and strengthening Ukraine's air defences.

"Ukraine must gain air superiority over Russia in its war, " he said.

In a post-meeting Telegram update, Zelenskyy thanked Washington for its continuing support and discussed defence cooperation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged ongoing support to Ukraine, while NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg signalled Ukraine's progression towards joining the defence alliance, according to Al Jazeera.

Zelenskyy's presence in Davos aimed to secure increased financial backing for Ukraine's war and reconstruction efforts. The summit witnessed commitments of support from the US and NATO, underscoring the critical need for international solidarity in addressing the ongoing crisis, Al Jazeera reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor