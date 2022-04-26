Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Ukraine: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I can really confirm, moreover, I can say that it [the phone conversation] has already taken place and I can confirm that, indeed, Ukraine was discussed there. We will give a more detailed statement [later]," Peskov told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

