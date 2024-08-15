Putin extends greetings to President Murmu, PM Modi on 78th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended greetings to India on its 78th Independence Day stating that Moscow attaches great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi and intends to further develop ties.

"We attach great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that the consistent implementation of the agreements reached following our recent talks in Moscow will contribute to the further development of multifaceted Russian-Indian cooperation. This undoubtedly meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening international stability and security." Putin said in a statement addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Russian president, this undoubtedly meets the interests of the friendly peoples of the two countries and is in line with the consolidation of security and international stability.

"Over 77 years of independent development, your country has achieved generally recognized success in the socio-economic, scientific-technical and many other spheres, and has earned high authority on the world stage," Putin said.

He wished President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi good health and success, and citizens of India happiness and prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi was on an official visit to Moscow in July this year during which he co-chaired the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with Putin and interacted with Indian community in Moscow.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi in a statement said that the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

During the visit, Putin conferred Russia's highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle" on Prime Minister Modi for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties. The award was announced in 2019.

While accepting the award, Prime Minister dedicated it to the people of India and to the traditional bonds of friendship between India and Russia. He further stated that the recognition illuminates the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

