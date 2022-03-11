Putin preparing terrorist attack on Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukraine

New Delhi, March 11 Ukrainian intelligence has information that the Russian aggressors are preparing a terrorist attack on the "exclusion zone" in Chornobyl and plan to blame Ukraine.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence officials said, "According to information available, Vladimir Putin has ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant".

The Russian-controlled Chornobyl nuclear power plant plans to create a man-made catastrophe, for which the occupiers will try to shift responsibility on Ukraine, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

That is, as he is not getting the desired result from the military ground operation or direct negotiations, Putin is ready to resort to nuclear blackmail against the world community for the sake of concessions in support of Ukraine, it added.

"Now, Ukraine, the world, and Russia itself understand that the statements about Ukraine's involvement in the creation of a nuclear threat are just a staging of a mediocre scenario," Ukraine officials said.

The plant is currently cut off from the electricity and is disconnected from the International Atomic Energy Agency's

