Putin wishes Erdogan, wife full recovery from coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife a full recovery from the coronavirus and "good health for many years to come," the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he and his wife contracted the Omicron strain of coronavirus, with the disease running mildly.

"Dear Mr. President, dear friend, I would like to sincerely support you and your wife. I am sure that your energy and good spirits will help you cope with the virus in the shortest time possible," Putin said, as quoted on the Kremlin website, adding that he wishes Erdogan and his wife a full recovery and strong health for many years to come. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

