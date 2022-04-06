Putin-Zelensky meeting possible only after treaty ready: Kremlin
Moscow, April 6 A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is possible only after a peace treaty is ready, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Nothing has changed for us. We do not reject the possibility of such a meeting for our President," Peskov told a daily briefing on Tuesday.
"But we repeat once again that such a meeting is possible only after the text of the document is agreed upon," he added.
Moscow and Kiev have conducted several rounds of negotiations aimed at finalising a treaty to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
