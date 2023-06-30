'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' characters get introduced in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

New Delhi, June 30 The key characters of the upcoming show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' have been introduced to viewers in special episodes of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ called ‘Rishton Ka Mahasangam’.

A grand launch event was also held in New Delhi where the makers brought to life the stories of the lead protagonists, Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma, before the media. After the press conference, both the leads visited prominent locations in the city.

Set in the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi, the show stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti, and will explore whether Shakti will be able to become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love.

Talking about the show, Arjun Bijlani said: "Getting a chance to play a character like Shiv, which is beautifully written and helps me showcase my range of acting, is an incredible opportunity that I couldn't let go of. That's actually one of the major reasons why I took up a fiction show after a gap of 4 years."

He further mentioned: "I must add that the overwhelming response we received during our visit to Delhi, with fans showering us with their love and affection, only adds to my confidence that I've taken the right decision to return. The love and excitement shown by our fans is proof of the anticipation surrounding the show and I can’t wait to take them on an epic journey through the show."

Nikki Sharma feels privileged to be a part of the show, which she calls a “beautiful tale of love and healing”, and believes that it will make a place in everyone’s heart.

She said: "I've had a wonderful time with the cast and crew and we have all developed a great rapport amongst us in a short span of time. Shakti’s character has been very well written and I have got utmost creative satisfaction while shooting for this show. In fact, I also got tons of compliments after the first promo went on air and seeing the incredible amount of love in Delhi, I was on cloud nine. It's heartwarming to see the immense excitement for the show and we can’t wait to present the show to all our fans and followers.”

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' premieres on July 3 on Zee TV.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor