Qantas CEO to quit 2 months earlier amid controversies

Canberra, Sep 5 Alan Joyce, who was set to step down in November after 15 years as CEO of Qantas, will now depart the airline immediately amid mounting controversies surrounding the Australian flag carrier.

Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson will become Qantas' first female boss when she succeeds Joyce on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, Joyce said:“In the last few weeks, the focus on Qantas and events of the past make it clear to me that the company needs to move ahead with its renewal as a priority.

“The best thing I can do under these circumstances is to bring forward my retirement and hand over to Vanessa and the new management team now, knowing they will do an excellent job.

