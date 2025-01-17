Qatar pledges support for Syria's reconstruction, urges sanctions relief

Damascus, Jan 17 Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said that his nation is ready to partner with Syria's new administration to rebuild and develop the country.

Speaking alongside Syria's interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on Thursday in a joint press conference, Al Thani emphasised the "urgent need" to lift sanctions on Syria to ensure the continuation of public services and kick-start economic recovery.

"We are on the threshold of a new chapter in Syria's history, and Qatar is extending its hand in partnership," Al Thani said.

Al Thani said his country is offering technical support to the new Syrian administration for the rehabilitation of the infrastructure in Syria, adding that Qatar will supply Syria with 200 megawatts of electricity, which will gradually increase to cover 10 Syrian areas.

He further noted that the Emir of Qatar plans to visit Syria in the near future and announced "significant momentum" in upcoming Qatari-Syrian projects.

Al Thani also condemned Israel's recent moves in the demilitarised zone, calling for an immediate withdrawal.

In his remarks, al-Sharaa underscored that Israel's advances in the buffer area under the pretext of countering Iranian militias were no longer justified "after the liberation of Damascus."

He reiterated Syria's readiness to welcome international peacekeeping forces and maintain respect for the 1974 disengagement accord.

"We've informed global stakeholders of our willingness to receive UN troops and guarantee their safety," al-Sharaa said, adding that Qatar will play a "pivotal role" in opposing Israel's incursion and supporting Syria's nascent rebuilding efforts.

The press conference marks a continuation of intensive diplomatic outreach by the new Syrian leadership since it took power in December 2024.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani arrived in Damascus on Thursday, marking a significant moment in the flurry of high-level diplomatic visits to Syria since the fall of the previous government in December 2024, Syrian state television reported.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry described the visit as a reaffirmation of Doha's "longstanding position of supporting our Syrian brothers."

