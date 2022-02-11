Quad countries emphasise adherence to UNCLOS to meet challenges to rules-based order in South and East China seas

In a veiled dig at China, the Quad countries on Friday emphasised adherence to international law, including that reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South and East China Seas.

In a joint statement after their meeting here, Foreign Ministers of Australia, India and Japan and the Secretary of State of the United States said Quad recognises that international law, peace, and security in the maritime domain underpins the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad countries also said that they are committed to promote the safety and security of sea lines of communication and to work with regional partners to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight.

"We are determined to deepen engagement with regional partners, including through capacity-building and technical assistance, to strengthen maritime domain awareness; protect their ability to develop offshore resources consistent with UNCLOS; ensure freedom of navigation and overflight; combat challenges, such as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and promote the safety and security of sea lines of communication," the statement said.

"We reiterate the importance of adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South and East China Seas," it added.

An international tribunal formed under UNCLOS had in July 2016 ruled that China's claims to historic and economic rights in most of the South China Sea have no legal basis.

The tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague said China couldn't claim historic rights in all the waters within a "nine-dash" line used by it to delineate its claims.

China had rejected the tribunal's ruling saying its "territorial sovereignty and marine rights" in the seas would not be affected by the ruling.

The ruling pertained to China's claims vis-a-vis Philippines in the South China Sea.

The statement also said that Quad is exchanging information on ever-evolving threats and working with Indo-Pacific countries, and in multilateral fora, to counter all forms of terrorism and violent extremism.

"We denounce the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism and urge countries to work together to eliminate terrorist safe havens; disrupt terrorist networks and the infrastructure and financial channels which sustain them."

Reflecting Quad leaders' commitment to cooperate to establish responsible and resilient clean-energy supply chains, the meeting welcomed Australia's proposal to host an Indo-Pacific Clean Energy Supply Chain Forum in mid-2022.

"We reaffirm our belief that our people-to-people ties are among the Quad's greatest strengths and welcomed the United States' new exchange programs in the fields of cyber security, maritime security, countering disinformation, and promoting transparency in governance. We are exploring a track 1.5 dialogue between our respective strategic thinkers," the statement read.

The Ministers also welcomed other ongoing work in delivering Quad Leaders' ambitious initiatives in key areas, such as the Quad Vaccine Partnership, climate change, cyber security, infrastructure, and the peaceful use of outer space, education, and critical and emerging technologies.

It was the first meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers since Quad Summit held in the United States last year. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

( With inputs from ANI )

