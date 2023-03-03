Quad leaders, Blinken and Wong laud the group's meeting held by India

Quad leaders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign minister Penny Wong were delighted to participate in the group's Foreign Ministers' Meeting and terming it, "very good" and "excellent meeting."

Blinken on Friday said that the Quad recognizes that the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in the 21st century and are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability, and growing prosperity.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the Quad, is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

"Very good...,"says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on being asked about the QUAD meeting in Delhi today.

"Good to break bread with my Quad colleagues in New Delhi today. Together, we recognize the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in the 21st century and are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability, and growing prosperity," Blinken tweeted after the meeting.

Blinken also took part in the panel discussion with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

"Glad to join today's panel discussion with my fellow Quad foreign ministers at the Raisina Dialogue. The Quad is a vital part of our vision for a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific and today's panel demonstrates the priority we place on working with our partners and allies in the region," Blinken tweeted.

Blinken also held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi after the meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers in New Delhi.

"Spoke with @MofaJapan_en Foreign Minister Hayashi after the meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers in New Delhi. We continued discussions on advancing our shared values, global security, prosperity, and the bilateral relationship," Blinken added.

Calling the meeting of the Quad meeting an 'excellent meeting', Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that it was a good opportunity for the members.

"It was an excellent meeting. The meeting is over. I thank Jaishankar for hosting us. It was a good opportunity for Quad Members", said Wong in an interview with ANI.

"I thank Dr S Jaishankar for hosting us. It was a good opportunity for the Quad members to talk at the Raisina Dialogue," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in Delhi.

When asked about the discussions, she said that the ministers spoke at length during the panel discussion of 'Quad Squad: Power and Purpose of the Polygon' that included all the Quad members.

Speaking at the Panel discussion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad is not a military grouping adding it is now engaged in working together to help countries to deal with humanitarian situations in natural disasters.

The Quad Foreign Ministers meet on the sidelines of the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, the flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy organised by the Ministry of External Affairs with the Observer Research Foundation.

"Quad is not a military grouping...but one of the things that we are doing through the Quad is trying to bring together not only governments, academia, experts to look at where we can collaborate together on the technology, on innovation, benefits in other areas that remains to be seen. But clearly, our four countries in particular are very well placed to increase our collaboration...," Blinken said.

Quad according to the US Secretary of State is a force for good, positive, and affirmative action.On Russia's invasion in Ukraine, Blinked said that allowing Russia to do what it is doing will be a message to aggressors everywhere.

"If we allow Russia to do what it is doing in Ukraine then that's a message to the aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," Blinken said at the discussion chaired by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and where Foreign Ministers of Australia, Penny Wong and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi participated.

"For us the future is so much in Indo-Pacific...Even as we are rightly focussed on what is happening in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression, not just because it matters to Ukrainians and to Ukraine and Europe, but because it matters to the entire world," Blinken said.

( With inputs from ANI )

