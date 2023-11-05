Quake survivors in Afghanistan's Herat devoid of access to basic life necessities: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 5 : The earthquake survivors in Afghanistan's Herat are devoid of access to basic life necessities and are living under unsanitary conditions, Khaama Press reported, citing a World Health Organisation (WHO) report.

This organisation highlighted that earthquake survivors in Herat face a number of health risks, including those related to infectious and waterborne diseases, mental health disorders, social and psychological difficulties, and the possibility of physical and sexual violence, in a report that was released on Saturday.

The report also emphasised how urgently the people of Herat devastated by the earthquake require humanitarian aid and help to solve these serious health and well-being issues.

More than 2,000 people have died, many have been injured, and significant damage has been caused by the terrible earthquakes that struck Herat, Khaama Press reported.

The World Health Organisation estimated that USD 7.9 million will be needed to provide earthquake survivors with emergency medical care for the next six months. These survivors are currently without access to the basic essentials of life, living in unsuitable conditions in open areas.

A growing number of people are becoming concerned about these people's physical and emotional well-being as winter draws near. In order to meet their urgent requirements, humanitarian aid and support are desperately needed.

Worldwide organisations and regional and international charities are continuing to distribute relief to all the earthquake-affected villages in Afghanistan. Food, tents, blankets, clothes, and hygiene supplies are all part of the support, according to TOLOnews.

Shelter for earthquake victims in Herat whose homes were destroyed is demanded by international assistance organisations to provide relief to the ailing people.

The victims of the magnitude-6.1 Herat earthquake continue to plead with the Taliban and international humanitarian organisations for permanent refuge. According to them, the chilly weather and their children's illnesses make living difficult under dire circumstances.

