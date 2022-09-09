Queen Elizabeth II: Charles, Camilla to travel to London today

King Charles III, who took over the throne after the demise of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, will travel to London on Friday with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and deliver a televised address to Britain. He was at the Queen’s bedside as she breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Queen was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health”. Buckingham palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year. After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.Britain's Royal Family will observe a period of mourning that ends on the seventh day after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with flags at royal residences to remain at half-mast.A royal gun salute will be fired in London at 1300 BST (5.30 pm IST) in Hyde Park, with one round fired for each year of the 96-year-old queen's life, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

