Queen Elizabeth II passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 8, 2022 11:18 PM 2022-09-08T23:18:24+5:30 2022-09-08T23:18:46+5:30
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch passed away in her sleep in U.K. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. said a statement from Buckingham Palace. She was 96 at the time of her death. British royals including Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William and her sons Princes Andrew and Edward have arrived in Scotland by plane to be with the ailing monarch, television footage showed on Thursday.