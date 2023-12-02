Queen of Malaysia visits General Women's Union

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 2 (ANI/WAM): Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia, along with her accompanying delegation, visited the headquarters of the General Women's Union (GWU) in Abu Dhabi.

Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of GWU, received the Queen of Malaysia and her accompanying delegation, followed by a celebratory event coinciding with the GWU's celebrations of the UAE's 52nd Union Day.

During her visit, the Queen of Malaysia met with a group of members of the Children's Advisory Council, which is affiliated with the Office of the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and a number of UNICEF youth ambassadors for the COP 28 Conference of the Parties.

Concluding her visit, the Queen toured the Union's building and viewed the nursery facilities. She also participated in planting a memorial tree in the presence of Al Reem Al Falasi and the accompanying delegation. (ANI/WAM)

