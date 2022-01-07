Qureshi appointed as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's vice-chairman

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been appointed as the vice-chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, local media reported citing the party's confirmation.

Citing notification issued by the PTI Secretariat on Thursday, The Express Tribune reported that country's Prime Minister Imran Khan has confirmed the minister's appointment to the post.

According to the publication, Qureshi said that it was an "honour for him to hold the post of the party's vice-chairman."

"It is my utmost privilege & honour to be appointed as Vice Chairman of PTI. I would like to thank founding Chairman @ImranKhanPTI for once again reposing confidence in me. Will continue to work with the office bearers, members & workers of PTI to strengthen our party," Qureshi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf appointed the 20-member Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of the party, as per The Express Tribune.

( With inputs from ANI )

