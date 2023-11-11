Rachel Zegler says she bonded with Jennifer Lawrence on set of new 'Hunger Games' movie

Los Angeles, Nov 11 Actress Rachel Zegler, who is currently gearing up for the release of her live action version of 'Snow White', has said that she had bonded with actress Jennifer Lawrence on the set of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

Speaking to 'People' magazine at the London premiere of the franchise's latest outing, Zegler, 22, opened up about how appearing in the movie spin-off has brought her close to the Academy Award-winning 'X-Men: First Class' alum, 33.

She said, "I had already filmed it when I had met her and we really just were able to bond over the fact that we know so many of the same people."

Funny enough, she also went on to say that Lawrence hadn't realised that they had so many mutual friends in the 'Hunger Games' world, including director Francis Lawrence, who filmed three of the movie's franchise sequels and returns to helm the latest installment.

"One of my good friends is Andrew Barth Feldman, who she just did 'No Hard Feelings' with and, obviously, Francis Lawrence is obsessed with her," Zegler told the outlet.

"Everyone who worked on our movies came over from the original trilogy to work on ours."

While Lawrence played the role of protagonist Katniss Everdeen in the first four 'Hunger Games' movies, Zegler portrays the role of Lucy Gray Baird.

A prequel set 64 years before the original movies, 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' focuses on the journey of Coriolanus Snow as to how he became the tyrannical ruler of Panem.

Zegler told 'People' that she had not met Lawrence before filming the spin-off movie.

Upon meeting her, she said: "It relieved the pressure and made us feel like we were able to do our own thing."

"Though, if she had ever wanted to give me tips, I absolutely would have been open to hearing them," she joked.

