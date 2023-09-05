Radhika Madan shares her learnings from Irrfan Khan: 'Never stop being a student of life'

New Delhi, Sep 5 Actress Radhika Madan, who has shared the screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan in the movie 'Angrezi Medium', has opened up on an important learning that she has imbibed from the latter.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Radhika told IANS about her life’s greatest teacher, learning, and childhood memories of the celebration.

The ‘Shiddat’ fame actress said: “I would say fear has been one of the greatest teachers in my life. And just acknowledging, that addressing that, getting past that has made me grow as a person a lot.”

On the biggest learning that she follows, Radhika shared: “Never stop being a student of life, no matter where you reach, always be open to learn another perspective, another skill and then just go with the student approach and I don't think you'll ever, ever backfire.”

“The learning that never stop being a student, was imbibed by Irrfan sir. And I remember that like before an important scene a night before he was always seen with a script rehearsing, and he didn't need to at that stature, and at that position, so I just looked at that and I was like, I'm always gonna be that, I want to be that, and that is one learning that I imbibed from him,” she said.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 due to colon infection.

Talking about her childhood memories of Teacher’s Day, the 28-year-old diva said: “I remember in school we used to perform for our teachers, and we used to dress up like them and use to pick up the nuances and it was so much fun, so I always cherish the memories that I made in school on Teachers Day."

On the work front, Radhika was seen in the web series ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’, alongside Dimple Kapadia, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, and Naseeruddin Shah.

The actress next has ‘Sanaa’, yet-untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, and “Happy Teacher’s Day” in the pipeline.

