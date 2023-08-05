Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma to grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Mumbai, August 5 Amid the rising tension and chaos at the house as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ approaches its final stages, this 'Weekend Ka Vaar’ is promising to be a thrilling venture which will reveal the names of the contestants entering the show's last week. Adding to this excitement, the weekend special episode will feature the star cast of the upcoming web series, ‘Bajao’.

Giving a boost to all this excitement, the Indian rapper, Raftaar, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Mahira Sharma along with actors Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Khattar and Sahil Vaid will also be making an appearance on the show.

Raftaar, who is ready to share stage with Salman Khan again, said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the show and reuniting with Salman Khan, post our promo shoot song, ‘Lagi Bachi’ which is the anthem for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2’."

He added “I have been closely following the journey of all the contestants this season and I am looking forward to interacting with them and hopefully also getting them to rap along with me as I share a glimpse of my upcoming work in Bajao with them. I am pretty sure this is going to be an episode filled with smiles, dance, rap, and drama."

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Mahira Sharma, who appeared on Season 13 of the show, said, "It feels nostalgic and fulfilling to come back to where it all started. Reuniting with Salman sir will be a fantastic moment, though I also feel a mix of excitement and nervousness.”

“I look forward to having a great time with all the contestants and doing some fun activities in true 'Bajao' style. As the finale approaches, the suspense of not knowing the winner is making me anxious! Wishing all the contestants all the very best, but I'm rooting for Elvish to win!!”

On joining the show, Tanuj Virwani said, "I am delighted to join the OG, Salman Khan, on this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. No one does it better than him, and witnessing him live in action from the set of ‘Bigg Boss’ is going to be an experience I am looking forward to. ‘Bajao’ team and I are all set to bring some mischief and a whole lot of fun to the ‘BB OTT 2’ house. Stay tuned for an exciting episode”.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor