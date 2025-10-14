Rajnath Singh meets Mongolian President Ukhnaa, gifts Khiching Stone Buddha as symbol of shared spiritual heritage

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a warm and productive meeting with the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, on Tuesday during his ongoing state visit to India.

As a gesture of deep cultural and spiritual connection, Singh presented the Mongolian leader with a Khiching Stone Buddha, symbolising the two countries' shared Buddhist heritage and civilisational ties.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister stated that both leaders discussed strategies for expanding into new areas of collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership between India and Mongolia.

"Had a warm and wonderful conversation with my friend President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa in New Delhi. Exchanged views on efforts for diversification into new areas of cooperation, while also deepening existing programmes of shared interest. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-Mongolia partnership," Singh stated in his post.

The highlight of the meeting was the presentation of a Khiching Granite Stone Buddha, a revered sculpture originating from Khiching in Odisha, India.

Carved from the distinctive black chlorite stone, known for its smooth finish and durability, the statue depicts the Buddha in Dhyan Mudra (meditative posture), symbolising enlightenment, wisdom, and serenity.

The gift reflects not only India's rich artistic and spiritual traditions but also underscores the historical and religious linkages between India and Mongolia, which are deeply rooted in the teachings of Lord Buddha.

The Khiching Stone Buddha is associated with the famed Kichakeswari temple complex in Odisha and is considered an object of meditation and veneration in Buddhist practice. By gifting this culturally significant sculpture, India reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening civilisational diplomacy with Mongolia.

President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is currently on a four-day state visit to India from October 13 to 16, marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that India will send the sacred relics of Arhant Sariputta and Arhant Mahamogallana to Mongolia in 2026 as a gesture of spiritual goodwill aimed at deepening spiritual and civilizational bonds between the two nations, following the historic exposition of the Kapilavastu relics in 2022.

During a special briefing on the ongoing State visit of the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, to India, Secretary (East) in the MEA P Kumaran shared the announcement, further stating that several other initiatives were announced to bolster India-Mongolia relations.

According to the Maha Bodhi Society of India, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Moggallana were the two principal disciples of Lord Buddha.

