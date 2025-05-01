Rajnath Singh speaks with Defence Secy Hegseth, says "US supports India's right to defend itself"

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, who expressed deep condolences over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Pahalgam.

Expressing "deepest sympathies for the tragic loss of innocent civilians in the terror attack," the US Secretary conveyed strong support of the US government in India's fight against terrorism.

"The U.S. Secretary of Defence@PeteHegsethspoke to Raksha Mantri Shri@rajnathsinghearlier today and expressed his deepest sympathies for the tragic loss of innocent civilians in the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir," the Defence Minister's Office said in a post on X.

"Secretary Hegseth said that the U.S. stands in solidarity with India and supports India's right to defend itself. He reiterated the strong support of the U.S. government in India's fight against terrorism," it said.

Singh told Secretary Hegseth that Pakistan has a history of providing safe havens, training, and funding to terror groups.

"During the conversation, RM told the@SecDefthat Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations. He further said that it is important for the global community to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism," the Defence Minister's Office added.

This comes amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.

The Pakistani military is continuing its build-up on the borders with India and has deployed air defence and artillery units at forward locations.

Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline on Tuesday to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, defence sources said on Wednesday. They said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border.

