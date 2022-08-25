Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with Tanzanian counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with his Tanzanian counterpart Stergomena Lawrence Tax here on Friday to further enhance defence cooperation between the two countries.

During the bilateral talks, the two ministers will review the defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new avenues including defence industry cooperation to further strengthen bilateral engagements.

The overarching framework for activities for defence cooperation is the MoU signed between the two countries in 2003.

Tax will also be visiting Hyderabad during her stay in India, where she would be interacting with Indian defence industries. She would also be visiting Ordinance Factory, Medak, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, and Zen Technologies Ltd in Hyderabad.

Tanzania and India have enjoyed traditionally close, friendly and cooperative relations. From the 1960s to the 1980s, the political relationship involved shared commitments to anti-colonialism, non-alignment as well as South-South Cooperation and close cooperation in international fora.

The two countries have benefitted from a long tradition of high-level understanding and exchanges. India and Tanzania share vibrant economic, commercial and business ties.

The second round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Tanzania was held in June this year in New Delhi.

The consultations reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic, trade and investment, defence, cultural, people-to-people, and other areas of mutual interest.

( With inputs from ANI )

