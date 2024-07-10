RAK Awards for Educational Excellence honours over 60 recipients

Dubai [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, a gala awards ceremony was held in Ras Al Khaimah to honour the recipients of the 2024 RAK Awards for Educational Excellence.

Now in its 18th edition, the RAK Awards for Educational Excellence is coordinated by the Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research and celebrates excellence and innovation within Ras Al Khaimah's education sector, fostering a culture of achievement across the Emirate.

"Education holds transformative power, driving positive social impact for all citizens and residents of Ras Al Khaimah," said Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Al Qasimi Foundation. "The RAK Awards for Educational Excellence acknowledges and celebrates leaders and learners across our local education sector, playing a pivotal role in driving positive social change."

At the gala event, over 60 winners received awards across various categories, including Distinguished Research, Excellence in Innovation, School Sustainability, Well-Being Initiatives, and Educational Performance. In addition, exceptional schools, principals, educators, parent councils, and students were recognized for their noteworthy contributions.

Through the RAK Awards for Educational Excellence, the Al Qasimi Foundation is committed to being a catalyst for positive and inclusive change within its local community. The Foundation's ambition is to support the continued well-being and progress of UAE nationals and residents and help them achieve their true potential as meaningful contributors to the advancement of Ras Al Khaimah and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI/WAM)

