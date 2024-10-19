RAK hosts JOTA-JOTI 2024

Ras Al Khima [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah and Honorary President of the Ras Al Khaimah Scout Commission, launched the Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) and Jamboree on the Internet (JOTI) at Zayed Educational Complex in Ras Al Khaimah.

During the world's largest digital and radio Scout events, which promotes friendship and global citizenship, thousands of scouts join in either on the internet or over amateur radios to involve in lots of activities and learn about each other's countries.

Organised under the theme ''Scouts for a Greener World'', by the Emirates Scout Association in partnership with the World Organisation of the Scout Movement (WOSM), the Ministry of Education, Emirates Amateur Radio Society, and Ras Al Khaimah Scouting Commission, the two-day scouting event attracted 200 scouts and guides along with 5000 online participants.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi praised the efforts made in the global scouting camp held online, describing it as a unique opportunity for participating youth to learn about different cultures by communicating with young people of various ages from around the world.

Salem Abdul Rahman Al Darmaki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Scouts Association, said JOTA-JOTI is the world's largest digital Scout event taking place online and over the air. The educational event brings together more than 2 million scouts every year in October for a weekend of scouting and friendship. Young people can learn about communications technology and connect with fellow scouts from over 174 countries, he added.

Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) is an annual Scouting event that connects scouts around the world with the use of amateur radio. The event is held on the third full weekend of October each year, together with Jamboree on the Internet (JOTI). (ANI/WAM)

