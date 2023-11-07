Ranbir hugs Alia in pic from Raha's first b'day party

Mumbai, Nov 7 The pictures from the birthday party of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s bundle of joy -- Raha -- are out.

The couple celebrated the first birthday of their daughter with family and friends.

They posed happily with the chefs at Raha's party.

A video of the birthday menu is also out on the Internet.

The party's menu was crafted by The Private Chefs Club, and head chef Harsh Dixit shared a picture on Instagram stories of his team posing with Ranbir and Alia.

Ranbir can be seen hugging Alia in the picture.

The chef Harsh Dixit wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday Raha”.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan with sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, as well as Mahesh Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor attended the bash.

Soni Razdan also took to her Instagram handle and shared the photos. However, there was one photo that caught our attention.

In the photo, she is seen posing with Neetu Kapoor.

Soni captioned the photo, ‘Don’t mess with us cause we’s d ganmas ok (sic)”.

In the photo, both Soni and Neetu are smiling.

She also sent birthday wishes to her granddaughter with a heartwarming message.

“Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (pink heart emojis),” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

