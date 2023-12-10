Ranbir Kapoor flashes his perfect smile in BTS clip with his 'Animal' squad

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actor Amanjot Singh, who was the part of Ranbir Kapoor’s ferocious squad in the movie ‘Animal’, shared a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes from the shooting of the action drama, with fans cheering up for the ‘best squad’.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son Arjun Singh (Ranbir).

Taking to Instagram, Amanjot shared Reel videos, which shows him sitting next to the driver’s seat in a lavish car. Ranbir is seen driving the car in his ‘Animal’ avatar and flaunting his cute smile.

He gave the music of the song ‘Duniya Jalaa Denge’ by B Praak and Jaani to his video.

The other video shows Ranbir and his boys smiling for the cameras, all dressed up in formal suits. The video was captioned as: “on the way”.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “bhailog”, “the best squad in entire movie”, “you guys were too good”, “movie ki Jaan hai sab”.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor