Ranveer shares childhood pics: Taking SRK, Big B's legacy forward is manifestation of my childhood dream

Mumbai, Aug 10 Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is set to take the 'Don' legacy forward with his portrayal of the titular character in the Farhan Akhtar’s third directorial venture of the franchise, shared his childhood pictures as he expressed his gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said that taking Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Don' legacy forward is manifestation of his childhood dream.

After a series of misadventures on the box-office, Ranveer swung back in action with his latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' which continues to garner positive response from the audience and the recent announcement of 'Don 3' has sent his fans in frenzy.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared an array of his childhood pictures as he penned a long note in the caption with regards to the opportunity that he has been entrusted with.

The actor wrote: "Gosh! I've been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time. As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a 'hindi film hero'."

He shared that their impact and influence on his life cannot be overstated. They've shaped the person and actor that he has become.

"Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream. I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the 'Don' dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction," he added.

The actor said: "My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...'Don'. Thank you for your love."

However, the post was met with brutal trolling by the fans of the franchise as they didn’t like the fact that Ranveer is set to play the iconic role.

An Internet user wrote: "No SRK No Don3... Koi Chapri Don nhi chahiye."

Another wrote: "But Don Character Is only play King Khan no one can replace SRK (sic)."

"Please one last time let SRK play Don! He can still do justice with Don character! No SRK! No Don (sic)," a user wrote.

However, Ranveer received appreciation from the veteran actress Zeenat Aman, the OG queen who essayed the character of Roma in the 1978 film 'Don' which starred Big B in the titular role.

The actress commented under the picture, "Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy 'jungly billi' to your Don."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor