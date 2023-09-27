Raqesh Bapat to headline Marathi film ‘Jagun Ghe Zara’

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actor Raqesh Bapat, who is known for ‘Tum Bin’ and his stint on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming Marathi film ‘Jagun Ghe Zara’. The poster of the film was unveiled at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The film also stars debutante Siddhie Mhambre, and the script for the film has been penned by Shirish Latkar.

The film is touted to be a love story and has been directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi, who is known for her hit Hindi series ‘Rang Badalti Odhani’.

Talking about the film, Raqesh said: “We can't wait to share this heartfelt story with the world. It has been an incredible journey, and we believe that the audience will connect with the emotions and characters of the film. Ganesh Chaturthi has always been close to my heart and releasing the poster during this festival has made this film even more special".

The film is a joint production by 88 Films and Planet Marathi, in association with Hardik Gajjar Films.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi, commented: “ 'Jagun Ghe Zara' is a beautiful story that explores the complexities of relationships, and I hope our audience loves it as much as we loved making it."

The music for 'Jagun Ghe Zara' is composed by the dynamic duo of Nilesh Moharir and Amit Raj.

The film’s release date will be announced soon.

