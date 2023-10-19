Ras Al Khaimah ruler delivers keynote address at official launch event of RAK Digital Assets Oasis

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi in the presence of the Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah's Investment and Development Office Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, delivered a keynote address at the official launch event for RAK Digital Assets Oasis, the world's first free zone dedicated to digital and virtual assets companies, stating that the initiative represents the Emirate's growing status as a global hub for innovation and technology.

"Innovation is a driving force that has transformed the world in profound ways, shaping how we live, work communicate and address global challenges," Sheikh Saud stated. "Ras Al Khaimah is committed to embracing new and emerging tech sectors and playing a leading role in national efforts to strengthen the UAE economy and drive sustainable growth in the region."

"The Digital Assets Oasis is a symbol of Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to digital innovation and sustainable economic progress," Sheikh Saud continued. "We invite visionaries and entrepreneurs around the world to join us on this journey to becoming a global player in the digital economy."

Held this morning at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in the Emirate, the launch event was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi and Dr Sameer Al Ansari, Chairman and CEO, respectively, of RAK Digital Assets Oasis, along with various high-ranking officials, business leaders, digital innovators and disruptors.

RAK Digital Assets Oasis is the world's first free zone for digital and virtual assets companies that are innovating in new and emerging sectors, such as the metaverse, blockchain and other Web3 businesses, providing them with progressive legislation, advisory services and world-class amenities. (ANI/WAM)

