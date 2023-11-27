Rashmi Gupta spill the beans on her tattoos

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actress Rashmi Gupta, known for her roles in 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2', is not a big fan of tattoos, but has opted for two tattoos -- 'Karma' and 'Scorpio' for specific reasons, sharing that they carry a deep and meaningful connection to her beliefs and identity.

Rashmi has two significant tattoos on her waist and they are quite close to her heart.

Although Rashmi is not a big fan of tattoos, she opted for these two for specific reasons.

Sharing details on them, the actress said: "I decided to get a Karma tattoo because I strongly believe in the concept of karma, where one's actions always have consequences. It represents my trust in the idea that negative actions eventually lead to unfortunate outcomes."

"I chose to get a Scorpio tattoo because I am a November born. While I recognise that astrology and numerology are subjective beliefs, I personally resonate with the traits commonly associated with Scorpios. I see myself as straightforward, sharp, and blunt, and these qualities hold personal significance for me," she shared.

The actress said: "Despite my general dislike for tattoos, these specific ones carry a deep and meaningful connection to my beliefs and identity. I got the karma tattoo because I constantly talk about karma and strongly believe in its principles.

"It's something I always emphasise, and having it on my body serves as a constant reminder in my life. The importance of karma led me to make an exception and proudly display it on my body," she added.

