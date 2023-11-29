Rashmika Mandanna 'deepfake' video: Delhi Police still awaits response from Meta

New Delhi, Nov 29 The Delhi Police is still waiting for a reply from social media giant Meta in connection with a "deepfake" video of actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The video depicted a different woman in a black outfit entering an elevator and the perpetrator purportedly employed AI editing techniques to superimpose Mandanna's face onto the original woman's face in the video.

"Police had asked Meta to disclose the URL of the Instagram account responsible for sharing the aforementioned 'deepfake' video on social media earlier this month, however, few queries were answered but in the recent query, the Meta claimed that they don’t have data for the said account," a source said.

An FIR was filed in the case under Sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and also invoked Sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act.

This legal action was prompted by a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which took suo-moto cognizance of the 'deepfake' video involving the Indian actress. "After our notice, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the @IAmRashmika fake video case. The accused will be arrested soon," DCW chief Swati Maliwal had written on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor