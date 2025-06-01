Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation arrives in London to convey India's stance against terrorism

London [UK], June 1 : An all-party delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in London on Saturday (local time) as part of India's global outreach program to convey the country's firm stance against terrorism.

The delegation landed in the United Kingdom after completing visits to France, Italy, and Denmark, where they engaged with government officials, diaspora, and other stakeholders to raise awareness about India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Upon their arrival, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We are here in London. We will keep our stance on terrorism effectively, here. We believe that we will get that support here as well, the way we have received the support in those three countries."

Earlier, during the Denmark leg of the visit, Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly responded to a group of Pakistani nationals who raised anti-India slogans outside a venue hosting the Indian delegation in Copenhagen. He dismissed the protest as an act of "desperation" and advised people to "ignore them with impunity"

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen, Ravi Shankar Prasad suggested the disruption was caused by the wide coverage of the global outreach programme to convey India's firm stance against terrorism.

"I was very surprised to see Pakistanis here raising slogans...our programme is going very well...we are getting wide coverage...their handlers in Pakistan must have told them to do something. They have come here in desperation. Pakistan is a desperate country that lives in desperation. Ignore them with impunity," Prasad said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the unity of all Indian parties against Pakistan.

"I am from the same Shiv Sena that dug up the cricket pitch to not allow Pakistan to play a cricket match in India and with the same commitment, I'm part of the joint delegation that has come from all political parties to say that as Indians we stand one and nobody can divide us," she said.

The Indian delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran is in Copenhagen.

