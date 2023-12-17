Ravi Teja turns into Big B of 1970s, 1980s for ‘Mr Bachchan’

Mumbai, Dec 17 Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja on Sunday treated his fans with the first look of ‘Mr Bachchan’, his upcoming film, and looked every inch like the megastar from his 1970s-1980s era.

Ravi, who is working with filmmaker Harish Shankar, once again took to social media to announce the title of their upcoming Telugu movie with a poster. The film is christened Mr Bachchan.

An ardent fan of Big B, Ravi Teja is seen sitting on a scooter with sunglasses. He is seen with an intense look and sported a moustache and a haircut just like Amitabh did in his younger years.

Behind the Telugu star, there is a caricature of Amitabh and a cinema hall with “Naam toh suna hoga” written on it.

He captioned the first look: “Mr Bachchan… Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab.”

This will be the third time Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar will be seen working together.

The two have earlier worked in Shock and Mirapakay. The film is scheduled for a 2024 release. Other details about the film are still underwraps.

Ravi Teja will nex be seen in ‘Eagle’, which is slated to release on January 13. The film is directed by Karthik Gattamneni.

