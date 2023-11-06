RBI slaps fines on 3 Gujarat banks for breach of norms

Mumbai, Nov 6 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on three banks in Gujarat for violation of the central bank’s lending norms, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

A penalty of Rs 4 lakh was imposed on Shree Lodra Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd at Lodra in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms/concerns in which they are interested’ and ‘Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)’, the RBI statement said.

The RBI also imposed a penalty of Rs 3.5 lakh on Malpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd, in Gujarat’sAravalli district for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs)’.

Besides, the RBI hasimposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Limbasi Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd inKheda district for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms/concerns in which they are Interested’ read with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and Advances to Directors etc.

At the same time, the RBI said the action taken against the banks is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

