Rear Admiral Sandeep Singh Sandhu pays courtesy call to Nepal's Army chief designate Ashok Raj Sigdel

Nepali Army spokesperson posted on X, "The visiting head of the National Defense College (India) Delegation, Senior Directing Staff (Navy) Rear Admiral Sandeep Singh Sandhu pays a courtesy call on the officiating Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel at Army HQs on September 02, 2024."

Earlier on August 9, the spokesperson said, "COAS Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma hands over the responsibility of officiating Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) to VCOAS Lt Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel during a handover ceremony organized at the Army Headquarters on August 08, 2024."

Ashok Raj Sigdel has been appointed as the Chief of Army Staff of the Nepal Army.

President Ram Chandra Poudel appointed Sigdel to the position, effective from September 8, according to a statement from the President's Office.

The current Chief of Army Staff, Prabhu Ram Sharma, is set to retire on September 8. Since Sharma went on leave a month before his term ended, Sigdel has been serving as the acting Chief of Army Staff.

India had played a leading role in helping the Nepal Army (NA) in its modernisation through the provision of equipment and training. More than 180 training slots are provided every year for training of NA personnel in various Indian Army training institutions.

The Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army is given the honorary rank of a General in the Nepal Army and a reciprocal honour is conferred on the Chief of the Nepal Army.

