Rebel Wilson hits beach in neon orange swimsuit during vacation

Los Angeles, Dec 20 Actress Rebel Wilson shared a new Instagram post from her vacation showing off her electric swimsuit as she soaked up the Fiji sun.

Wilson posed in a neon, orange long-sleeve swimsuit with a plunging deep v-neckline, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She paired the bright look with a pair of gold reflective aviator sunglasses. The ‘Senior Year’ star wrapped a sand-coloured towel around her waist and rocked a wet hairdo. “Find me in Fiji,” she simply captioned the vacation photo.

Wilson’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, commented on the actress’ sunny selfie as she wrote, “Best trip ever”. The ‘Isn't it Romantic’ actress previously shared two photos from the vacation on Instagram Saturday. She shared shots of herself riding a jet ski in the crystal clear island waters. “I love coming to Fiji so so much!" she wrote.

As per ‘People’, in the post, she's seen wearing a black swimsuit top and shorts with sunglasses and a pink New York Yankees hat as she posed on the black-and-yellow jet ski.

Wilson and Agruma also brought their 1-year-old daughter, Royce Lillian, along with them for their island getaway.

Agruma shared a sweet photo of the toddler posing in a pink shirt and matching pink sunglasses, which she tagged with the location as Fiji. “Modeling”, she captioned the shot of her daughter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor