"Recall those dark days and how nation overcame this challenge," EAM Jaishankar on Emergency anniversary

New Delhi [India], June 25 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday recalled the dark days of the Emergency imposed on the nation in 1975.

"On the anniversary of the declaration of Emergency, recall those dark days and how the nation overcame this challenge," Jaishankar tweeted.

He further emphasized how the Emergency impacted strengthening the country's democratic fabric.

"It was the defining political experience of my generation and a lifelong lesson to strengthen our democratic fabric.#DarkDaysofEmergency," the tweet said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the brave hearts who resisted the dark period of Emergency and worked to strengthen the democratic spirit.

PM Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle, "I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates."

It is 48 years since the Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then-Congress government led by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Emergency came into effect on June 25, 1975, and was later withdrawn on March 21, 1977.

It was declared for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The order was officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to the prevailing "internal disturbance."

The Emergency vested upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed. The Emergency in 1975 is considered one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history.

